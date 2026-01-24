<p class="bodytext">Drawing from his experience as a writer on ‘Kaatera’ (2023), director Jadesh K Hampi uses similar content-driven narrative template for ‘Landlord’. He brings together feudal system, oppression, struggles of working class, constitutional ideals of social justice and equality, and the caste system to shape a compelling storyline.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A Dalit farm worker dreams of owning two acres of land. This dream is pitted against the unyielding resolve of the landlord to continue his feudal legacy. Years later, his son, Rachaiah (Duniya Vijay), vows to fulfil his father’s dream. Once Rachaiah acquires the land, he faces multiple difficulties, even leading to the murder of his mother. He rises as a voice of resistance for the oppressed villagers. But will he succeed in bringing them justice?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Although the movie is very predictable, well-choreographed action sequences, strong performances, evocative moments, and thought-provoking dialogues keep the audience engaged. Vijay shoulders the film with a compelling performance. Raj B Shetty is terrific as the ruthless landlord, while Umashree again proves her prowess with a powerful portrayal. The high-decibel background score distracts from the overall viewing experience. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A subplot involving an inter-caste marriage and the repeated references to the Constitution feel forced. And some scenes defy logic. For example, after being brutally attacked, Rachaiah suddenly reappears for a confrontation. Despite shortcomings, ‘Landlord’ leaves an impact.</p>