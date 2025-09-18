<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court-of-india">Supreme Court</a> has decided to rectify a typographical error in its judgment delivered on the interim stay on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, on September 15.</p><p>A bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai commended advocate Sneha Kalita, who informed the bench on Wednesday that paragraph 178 of the judgment quoted an incorrect section.</p><p>She requested the court to correct the <em>bona fide</em> clerical error made in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-refuses-to-stay-entire-waqf-amendment-act-halts-some-key-provisions-3728068">para 178 of the judgment</a>, as the said section should have been written as 3E of the amendment Act and not 3D as stated in the judgment.</p><p>"You have read the judgment so closely," the Chief Justice complimented the diligence of the advocate who pointed it out to the bench during an oral mentioning.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to stay entire Waqf Amendment Act; halts some key provisions .<p>The para 178 of the judgment stated, "Accordingly, we are of the considered view that a provision such as Section 3D of the Amended Waqf Act, which has been enacted with the avowed object of safeguarding the interest of one of the most marginalised and vulnerable sections of our country, i.e., the Scheduled Tribes cannot be said to have no nexus with the object sought to be achieved. Such a provision cannot, therefore, be said to be <em>prima facie</em> arbitrary so as to stay the same."</p><p>The counsel, who appeared for one of the intervenors, said instead of Section 3D, the judgment should have cited Section 3E of the Act.</p>