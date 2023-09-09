Supreme Court to hear on September 12 pleas challenging validity of colonial-era sedition law

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 12 a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of colonial-era provision of sedition under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). These pleas had come up on May 1 before the apex court which had deferred the hearing after the Centre said it was at an advanced stage of consultation on re-examining the penal provision.