Supreme Court to hear pleas on marital rape in mid-October

However, Justice Shakdher, who headed the division bench, favoured striking down the marital rape exception for being 'unconstitutional' and said it would be 'tragic if a married woman's call for justice is not heard even after 162 years' since the enactment of the IPC. Justice Shankar, on the other hand, said the exception under the rape law is not 'unconstitutional and was based on an intelligible differentia'.