Supreme Court to lay down guidelines for consultation process for appointment of Lokayukta

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday it will lay down the guidelines for the consultation process to be followed by chief ministers, chief justices of high courts and the leaders of the opposition for appointment of the Lokayukta in states.

The top court issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government on a plea challenging the appointment of Lokayukta in the state on the ground that the leader of the opposition (LoP) was not consulted.

Observing that the issue has country-wide ramifications, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said some procedural modalities have to be decided.