Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court to pronounce its order on October 13 on pleas for independent probe into Karur stampede

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria would render the orders on October 13 on the petitions filed by Tamil actor Vijay's political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and others.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 15:46 IST
Tamil NaduSupreme CourtIndia News

Follow us on :

Follow Us