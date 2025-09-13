<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Monday on the issue of interim relief in a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.</p> <p>A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih had reserved its order on May 22 on pleas to stay the provisions of the law.</p>.Centre notifies rules on portal, database, audit of Waqf properties.<p>According to the SC causelist, the CJI would pronounce the order at 10.30 am on Monday, September 15, in the matter registered as 'In Re: Waqf Amendment Act, 2025'.</p><p>The court had heard three days of arguments in which the Centre contended mere legal propositions or hypothetical arguments were insufficient to stay the operation of the law duly enacted by Parliament.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Centre had claimed that Waqf management had misused monuments, giving rooms for shops and making unauthorised alterations. </p><p>The Centre had earlier given an assurance that no waqf properties, including those established by user, would be denotified. It had also said that no appointment of non Muslims to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards would be made under the 2025 Act. </p><p>On April 25, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs filed a preliminary affidavit defending the amended Waqf Act of 2025. The Centre had opposed any blanket stay by the court on a law having a presumption of constitutionality passed by Parliament.</p><p>The Supreme Court had said only five petitions will be treated as lead petition in the matter. The apex court said the other writ petitions will be treated as intervention applications. Over 100 petitions were filed against the 2025 Act.</p>