Supreme Court to pronounce order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sept 15

A bench of Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih had reserved its order on May 22 on pleas to stay the provisions of the law.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 12:41 IST
India News

