Suspected IED found in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces detected an IED-like object in the Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following which traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was temporarily suspended, officials said. The suspected IED, kept in a bag, was found by the forces at Hanjiveera on the national highway in the early hours, they said.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 04:35 IST

Security forces detected an IED-like object in Pattan area of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday following which traffic on the Srinagar-Baramulla national highway was temporarily suspended, officials said.

The suspected IED, kept in a bag, was found by the forces at Hanjiveera on the national highway in early hours, they said. 

They said while the traffic on the highway was suspended as a precautionary measure, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to neutralise the suspected IED. 

The bomb disposal squad removed the suspicious object to the nearby fields and destroyed it through a controlled explosion without causing any damage, the officials said.

(Published 11 September 2023, 04:35 IST)
India NewsJammu and KashmirIED

