Swati Maliwal assault case: Nirmala Sitharaman slams AAP chief's silence

“The BJP implemented the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Act which will provide 33% reservation to our mothers and sisters in the state assemblies and Lok Sabha. On the other hand, the Congress-led Indi Alliance works to nurture and protect those who harass and humiliate women. At the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, in his presence, his associate kicks and punches a woman MP of his party, but instead of taking action, the entire alliance is maintaining a deafening silence,” Thakur said.