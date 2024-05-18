Swati Maliwal assault case: Nirmala Sitharaman slams AAP chief's silence

New Delhi, DHNS: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday questioned the silence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the Swati Maliwal assault case.
Calling the I.N.D.I.A alliance anti-woman and that it has not fielded a single woman in Delhi, the finance minister said the matter is “unacceptable” and “Kejriwal must apologise”.
Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman said Kejriwal has not uttered a word about the attack since May 13. “He speaks a lot about women’s safety but has not said anything about the current issue,” she said.
“When the chief minister is at home, his personal assistant attacks a Rajya Sabha MP in his presence. The next day, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said action will be taken. Where is the action? He was in Lucknow with Bibhav Kumar without shame. There are no limits to shamelessness,” she added.
“Swati Maliwal was in so much pain that she wasn't even able to walk while going for the medical test yesterday. The assaults on her body speak volumes about the aggressive nature of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Sitharaman further said.
Union I&B and Sports minister Anurag Thakur said the priorities of I.N.D.I.A bloc lies in nurturing and protecting those who commit crimes against women.
“The BJP implemented the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Act which will provide 33% reservation to our mothers and sisters in the state assemblies and Lok Sabha. On the other hand, the Congress-led Indi Alliance works to nurture and protect those who harass and humiliate women. At the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence, in his presence, his associate kicks and punches a woman MP of his party, but instead of taking action, the entire alliance is maintaining a deafening silence,” Thakur said.
