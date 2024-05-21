Tale of the 'Travelling Pants': Two strangers on Reddit discover they shared the same pair of trousers

You might have heard of long-lost friends reuniting on the Internet after years apart in unexpected ways. Social media is an excellent platform for reconnecting with friends from the past, and it is no secret that the internet brings people together.

But have you ever heard of a pair of pants bringing two people together? Fans of Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants might enjoy this amusing coincidence that occurred on Reddit.

Recently, a Reddit user, whitecollardime, posted a query on the R/Delhi subreddit, asking how to remove a grey metal tag from pants he had bought online. Many users took to the comment section to shower some advice.