13 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy; 3 boats seized

Chennai: As many as 13 Indian fishermen from Pudukkottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday for allegedly fishing in its water after crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in Palk Strait.

Three boats in which the fishermen sailed have also been confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy and have been taken along with the fishermen to Kankesanthurai Harbour in Jaffna, the capital city of the island nation’s northern province.

The fishermen from Pudukkottai district set out on Wednesday night in three boats to fish and are believed to have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in Palk Bay area.