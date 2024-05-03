21-year-old pregnant woman falls from speeding train in Tamil Nadu, dies

Panicked relatives did try pulling the emergency chain in both S9 and the adjacent S8 coaches, but the train didn’t stop. Kasturi’s body was recovered from the tracks at around 11 pm on Thursday night after a three-hour search in the area. The postmortem of her body revealed she was carrying a baby boy.

Sources in Southern Railway and Railway Protection Force (RPF) told DH that the incident happened around 8.00 pm between Ulundurpet and Puvanur railway stations of Trichy division. Relatives of Kasturi claim that she could have been saved had emergency chains worked and train brakes were applied on time.

“We did pull chains in both S8 and S9 compartments, but the train didn’t stop. It was after someone from our bogey went to another and pulled the chain, the train stopped. By the time it stopped, the train had come about 8 km far from the spot where Kasturi fell off,” a woman relative said.

Expressing regret over the incident, Southern Railway (SR) said it has ordered a probe into the incident, including checking of all onboard safety items. A case has also been registered by the Government Railway Police under the section that deals with accidental fall, a statement from the SR said.