Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

AIADMK begins talks with DMDK and PMK to expand NDA base in Tamil Nadu

Despite BJP and AIADMK reviving ties in April 2025, no party has so far joined NDA even as small players like T T V Dhinakaran’s AMMK and O Panneerselvam left fold.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 14:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 14:27 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsNDA

Follow us on :

Follow Us