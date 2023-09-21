AIADMK chief Palaniswami goes to HC against Panneerselvam

When a suit filed by Palaniswami came up for hearing on Thursday, Justice R N Manjula ordered notice to Paneerselvam and posted the matter to October 6 for further hearing.

In his suit Palaniswami, the plaintiff, sought to restrain Paneerselvam from interfering with his functioning as the general secretary of the AIADMK. He made a plea to restrain Paneerselvam from continuing to claim to be the AIADMK coordinator while he was expelled from the party in 2022.