AIADMK stands firm behind EPS as calls for unification grow loud

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, on Friday passed a resolution at its Executive Committee (EC) meeting, reposing faith in general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and to “stand firmly” behind the strategy he devises for the 2026 assembly elections.
The resolution assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of repeated appeals by expelled leaders, V K Sasikala, and O Panneerselvam, for unification of the AIADMK to send the DMK government packing home.
Also, a delegation of senior leaders from the AIADMK, including six former ministers, met Palaniswami in July and asked him to reconsider his decision not to re-induct the expelled leaders.
Despite demands from several quarters, Palaniswami, who was hand-picked by Sasikala as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader before she headed off to Bengaluru to serve her jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case in 2017, has been categorical that Sasikala, OPS, and T T V Dhinakaran have no place in the party under his leadership.
Lavishing praise on Palaniswami for bringing “laurels” to the party by running a government successfully for over four years after the death of J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the resolution recalled the former chief minister’s journey from an obscure branch secretary to the post of general secretary.
“The Executive Committee resolves to stand by the decisions and strategies devised by Edappadi K Palaniswami to register a victory in the 2026 assembly polls that will see the party getting yet another chance to rule the state. The committee also reposes faith in Palaniswami that he will cobble up the best coalition using his political acumen,” the resolution read.
Vaigai Chelvan, a party spokesperson, told reporters after the meeting that Palaniswami will soon undertake a tour across the state to rejuvenate party cadres.
“The resolution puts an end to speculation of all sorts regarding the reentry of some people. The EC has given all powers to Palaniswami to devise the strategies for the assembly polls. It is now clear that there is no pressure on him to induct anyone into the party. It is a closed chapter,” a senior AIADMK leader told DH.
For the AIADMK, which ruled Tamil Nadu for 30 years, the 2026 assembly elections are crucial as the party has yet to win an election after the death of Jayalalithaa.
Palaniswami’s leadership will also come to test as the AIADMK not just failed to win seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but its candidates forfeited deposits in seven constituencies. The party was pushed to the third slot in 11 constituencies and the fourth slot in the Kanyakumari seat, behind the candidates of the BJP and its alliance partners.