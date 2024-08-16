AIADMK stands firm behind EPS as calls for unification grow loud

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s principal Opposition party, AIADMK, on Friday passed a resolution at its Executive Committee (EC) meeting, reposing faith in general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and to “stand firmly” behind the strategy he devises for the 2026 assembly elections.

The resolution assumes significance as it comes close on the heels of repeated appeals by expelled leaders, V K Sasikala, and O Panneerselvam, for unification of the AIADMK to send the DMK government packing home.

Also, a delegation of senior leaders from the AIADMK, including six former ministers, met Palaniswami in July and asked him to reconsider his decision not to re-induct the expelled leaders.

Despite demands from several quarters, Palaniswami, who was hand-picked by Sasikala as the AIADMK Legislature Party leader before she headed off to Bengaluru to serve her jail term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case in 2017, has been categorical that Sasikala, OPS, and T T V Dhinakaran have no place in the party under his leadership.