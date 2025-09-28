Anguished over tragic loss of lives in stampede-like incident in Tamil Nadu: President Murmu

<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed anguish over the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like incident in Tamil Nadu and extended her deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.</p>.<p>She also prayed for early recovery of those injured.</p>.<p>Twenty-nine people died in a stampede at the actor-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.</p>.<p>According to him, 29 persons were brought dead and over 45 are under treatment.</p>.In 'unbearable pain', says Vijay on Karur rally stampede.<p>"Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X. </p>