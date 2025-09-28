Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Between love and death: Why 'honour' killings persist

Despite education, progress and anti-caste advocacy, ‘honour’ killings continue in India, often with tacit political silence and social approval.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 20:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 September 2025, 20:21 IST
India NewsTamil NaduHonour KillingSpecialsInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us