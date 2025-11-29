Menu
As EC declares Anbumani is PMK chief, Ramadoss left with little options

ECI recognising Anbumani is a body blow for Ramadoss, who founded the PMK in 1989.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 14:06 IST
Published 29 November 2025, 14:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsPMK

