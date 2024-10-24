Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Ashok Leyland bags order for 500 electric buses from Chennai MTC

While 400 of these buses will be non-AC, 100 buses will be equipped with air conditioning as well.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:00 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAshok LeylandChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us