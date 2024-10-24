Ashok Leyland bags order for 500 electric buses from Chennai MTC

<p>New Delhi: Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday said its arm OHM Global Mobility has bagged an order for 500, 12-m ultra-low floor electric buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Chennai.</p>.<p>Switch Mobility, another subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, shall supply Switch EiV12 model buses to OHM, which in turn shall operate and maintain the buses over a period of 12 years, as per the contract awarded by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the company said in a statement.</p>.<p>While 400 of these buses will be non-AC, 100 buses will be equipped with air conditioning as well, it added.</p>.JSW MG Motor, Ashok Leyland & Honda Motorcycle top dealer satisfaction survey.<p>The electric buses have a seating capacity of 37 passengers, with space for an additional 24 standing passengers. These have a range of over 200 kilometers per charge. OHM is Ashok Leyland's electric mobility arm, focused on Mobility-as-a-Service business.</p>.<p>"We are committed to driving the transition to electric mobility, and this partnership with MTC is a step forward in creating cleaner, more efficient transport systems," Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal said.</p>.<p>Switch Mobility already has over 950 vehicles in operation and with this order has a healthy order book of over 2,000 vehicles, he added. </p>