At least five killed, 40 hospitalised after chaos erupts at IAF air show in Chennai

The deaths were reported due to dehydration, exhaustion, and stress of the audience.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 16:27 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 16:27 IST
