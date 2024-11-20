Ban FDFS Review/Talk by YouTube channels: Producers tell theatre owners

Producers who spoke to DH said their opposition was towards YouTube channels that exclusively review movies commenting on films immediately after their release.
“What we object to is the running commentary about a movie on social media platforms even as the movie opens for the first show. These channels put out several reviews about one movie which obviously creates an impact among the audience,” a top producer said.
The FDFS Review/Talk is a format adopted by YouTube channels that focus on entertainment news to interview audiences and fans after the first show of the movie. While social media has played a crucial role in the success of low-budget movies like Lubber Pandhu which ran to a full house for weeks together, producers believe the platform does create trouble for movies of bigger stars, especially if there is too much hype around a film.
“It is very condemnable that many YouTube channels cross all limits in their criticism and project their view as the universal truth. We saw an old man not just sharing his opinion about Kanguva but also indulging in personal attacks. It was shocking, and we condemn the YouTube channels that made this a big issue,” the producers said in the statement.
The top producer quoted above said while reviews are fine and one cannot stop them from coming out in the public, what is disturbing is the trend of “dishing out” their personal opinion. “That is why we believe theatre owners should ban YouTube channels inside their premises and prevent them from seeking views of audiences on the First Show,” the producer added.
However, a prominent film tracker said any proposal to ban reviews or YouTube channels would only invite further criticism of the film industry which he said should be more open and “thick-skinned.” “While bad reviews on social media do have an impact on film, it is undemocratic to seek a ban on them. The cinema world should be open to criticism and the creators should believe in their work,” he said.
He also added that the proposal mooted by the producers association will only add more pressure on owners of cinema theatres as most of these views are sought in cinema halls or outside the premises.
