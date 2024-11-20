Ban FDFS Review/Talk by YouTube channels: Producers tell theatre owners

Producers who spoke to DH said their opposition was towards YouTube channels that exclusively review movies commenting on films immediately after their release.

“What we object to is the running commentary about a movie on social media platforms even as the movie opens for the first show. These channels put out several reviews about one movie which obviously creates an impact among the audience,” a top producer said.

The FDFS Review/Talk is a format adopted by YouTube channels that focus on entertainment news to interview audiences and fans after the first show of the movie. While social media has played a crucial role in the success of low-budget movies like Lubber Pandhu which ran to a full house for weeks together, producers believe the platform does create trouble for movies of bigger stars, especially if there is too much hype around a film.

“It is very condemnable that many YouTube channels cross all limits in their criticism and project their view as the universal truth. We saw an old man not just sharing his opinion about Kanguva but also indulging in personal attacks. It was shocking, and we condemn the YouTube channels that made this a big issue,” the producers said in the statement.