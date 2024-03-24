JOIN US
india tamil nadu

BJP accuses Tamil Nadu minister of speaking 'disgustingly' about PM Modi

The saffron party, in a post on social media platform X, also accused DMK MP Kanimozhi of 'enjoying the speech on stage, exposing her pseudo-feminism'.
Last Updated 24 March 2024, 08:03 IST

The Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP on Sunday claimed that DMK leader and minister in the M K Stalin cabinet, Anitha Radhakrishnan, "has spoken disgustingly about" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"But, this is not surprising! In-fact, this is the vile, vulgar political culture that is in the very DNA of the DMK," the post further read.

(Published 24 March 2024, 08:03 IST)
