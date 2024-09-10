Body of 3-year-old found in washing machine in Tamil Nadu: Report

In a disturbing event, a three-year-old boy's body was found in a washing machine in Tamil Nadu's Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district. As per a report by The Indian Express, the neighbour of the boy's family is said to be the culprit.
The culprit, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing the boy, named Sanjay and then hiding his body in the washing machine.
The villagers were upset after knowing about the incident, and 'longstanding enmity' is said to be the reason behind committing the crime.
The police said that the boy was playing outside his home before going to the local Anganwadi and went missing on Monday.
Soon after, the family suspected their neighbour's hand in the matter and urged the police to carry a search in their house.
"The family suspected their neighbour with whom they had a history of disputes. Based on this lead, we conducted a search of the neighbour’s house and found Sanjay’s body inside a washing machine," said a senior officer, as reported by the publication.
The police arrested the woman, and an investigation is under way.
IE also reported that the woman and the boy's family had a history of enmity which was the result of a land dispute.
The woman is said to have lost her son recently in a road accident, and that she was 'emotionally unstable', the police told the publication.
Published 10 September 2024, 05:18 IST