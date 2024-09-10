Body of 3-year-old found in washing machine in Tamil Nadu: Report

In a disturbing event, a three-year-old boy's body was found in a washing machine in Tamil Nadu's Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district. As per a report by The Indian Express, the neighbour of the boy's family is said to be the culprit.

The culprit, a 40-year-old woman, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing the boy, named Sanjay and then hiding his body in the washing machine.

The villagers were upset after knowing about the incident, and 'longstanding enmity' is said to be the reason behind committing the crime.

The police said that the boy was playing outside his home before going to the local Anganwadi and went missing on Monday.