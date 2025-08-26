Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Chennai cop triggers controversy with ‘harassment’ remark at woman feeding stray dogs on beach

The constable, on night rounds at the Thiruvanmiyur beach, rebuked a woman and her aunt for feeding stray dogs which caused menace in the area and curtly asked them to go home.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 10:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us