City court extends former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's remand

Chennai: A sessions court on Wednesday extended former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till September 3. The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 3.
When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank and formerly its Karur branch manager, was not present for cross-examination. Therefore, the judge posted to September 3, further hearing of the case.
Meanwhile, a division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam posted to September 4, the hearing on a petition filed by Senthil Balaji, challenging an order of the Principal Sessions Judge refusing to discharge him from the case.
Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister (2011-15) during the then AIADMK regime.
Published 28 August 2024, 12:08 IST