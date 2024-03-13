CM Stalin dares PM Modi to spell out projects he has brought to Tamil Nadu

The government function marked the distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries, laying of the foundation stone for new projects and inauguration of new schemes. The prime minister is set to visit Tamil Nadu once again in the coming days.

"The people of Tamil Nadu must ask him about the special schemes he has brought to the state. Everyone must ask the prime minister to provide an answer. Will you all ask him?" Stalin asked, addressing the people gathered at the event.

Prime Minister Modi has alleged that the DMK regime scuttled central government projects, which is "nothing but a lie; it is Modi's lie," he said.

He asked, "What project did he bring ? Which project did we prevent? Will he spell out for which project we have been a hurdle?"

The chief minister said he would give just one example to disprove the prime minister's allegations. The AIIMS project for Tamil Nadu was announced in the union budget of 2015-16, but its construction in Madurai has begun only recently. Posing a rhetorical question, Stalin asked who stopped the project from being fulfilled -- was it J Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam or Edappadi K Palaniswami who were chief ministers during the previous AIADMK regime (2011-2021)?