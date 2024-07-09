CM Stalin meets slain BSP leader Armstrong’s family, assures justice

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday met the family of slain state BSP chief K Armstrong, and promised a “thorough investigation” into the incident.

The day also saw Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss visiting Armstrong’s residence and meeting his wife Porkodi. Stalin’s visit to Armstrong’s residence in Ayanavaram came a day after his government shunted out Sandeep Rai Rathore as the Commissioner of Police and replaced him with senior officer A Arun.

The DMK government came under severe criticism from several quarters, including its allies like Congress, and VCK, over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.