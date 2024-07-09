CM Stalin meets slain BSP leader Armstrong’s family, assures justice

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday met the family of slain state BSP chief K Armstrong, and promised a “thorough investigation” into the incident.
The day also saw Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss visiting Armstrong’s residence and meeting his wife Porkodi. Stalin’s visit to Armstrong’s residence in Ayanavaram came a day after his government shunted out Sandeep Rai Rathore as the Commissioner of Police and replaced him with senior officer A Arun.
The DMK government came under severe criticism from several quarters, including its allies like Congress, and VCK, over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
“I assured Armstrong’s wife Porkodi that the government will bring before the law anyone involved in this evil act. We will ensure that the guilty get severe punishment. My government is determined to punish everyone behind the murder,” Stalin said.
“This is a government for all. A government that embraces everyone and protects the welfare of the poor will surely uphold justice. The police will carry out their duty without bias,” the chief minister added.
Hours later, Stalin conducted a review meeting on law and order which was attended by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P Amudha, DGP Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, and ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham.
Armstrong (52) was murdered by a six-member gang on Friday night outside his residence in Perambur with the police maintaining that the killing was a “revenge” in retaliation for the broad daylight murder of Arcot Suresh, a notorious gangster, in August 2023.
‘Ponnai’ Bala, brother of Suresh, is believed to have confessed that he planned to kill Armstrong on the birthday of his elder brother.
Armstrong, who faced several criminal cases in the past and was cleared of them, is a noted figure in north Chennai and was popular among youngsters belonging to the Dalit community.
