Homeindiatamil nadu

Coimbatore serial blasts: Madras High Court grants three-month interim bail to S A Basha

When a petition seeking early release citing his age (85 years) and health condition came up for hearing, additional public prosecutor Raj Tilak submitted that the government had no objection to him being granted interim bail.
Last Updated 18 October 2023, 15:25 IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted three months interim bail to S A Basha, founder of Al-Umma, a banned terrorist outfit, and a life convict in the 1998 Coimbatore serial blasts case.

When a petition seeking early release citing his age (85 years) and health condition came up for hearing, additional public prosecutor Raj Tilak submitted that the government had no objection to him being granted interim bail.

A bench comprising Justices S S Sundar and Sunder Mohan granted interim bail for three months to Basha and sought a response from the state government.

(Published 18 October 2023, 15:25 IST)
