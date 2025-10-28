<p>Chennai: Several parts of Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu received widespread rainfall for the whole of Monday night and Tuesday as Cyclone Montha moved closer to the coast before making landfall in Andhra Pradesh.</p><p>Schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet districts were closed on Tuesday due to the intense rainfall. Though the rainfall was not very heavy, the cyclonic storm gave widespread and continuous rains to many localities in Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur. </p>.Cyclone Montha: Vaishnaw directs railway officials to take precautionary measures.<p>As the rains continued for the day, traffic snarls were reported from across the city with motorists complaining of potholes on roads and waterlogging. </p><p>With Cyclone Montha likely to complete the landfall process by Tuesday night, rains would gradually subside in Tamil Nadu from Wednesday morning. Independent weather bloggers said there will be a break in rains for Chennai for the next one week even as the northeast monsoon is intensifying in the state. </p><p>B Amudha, Head (additional in-charge), RMC, Chennai, said though the weather system moved away from Tamil Nadu coast, parts of north Tamil Nadu received rainfall because of the outermost cloud bands of the severe cyclonic storm. </p><p>In 12 hours ending at 5.30 pm on Tuesday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 8.8 mm rainfall each, followed by Tiruttani (8 mm), Kanyakumari (4.0 mm), and Coimbatore (2.0 mm). Mamallapuram recorded 20 mm rainfall and Ennore port (13.5 mm). </p><p>Ajith Kumar, an independent weather blogger, said even with such a distance, the displaced clouds due to wind shear gave expected rains for Chennai without any disappointment. </p><p>“Montha has behaved well so far, giving us considerable good rains before saying goodbye,” he added.</p>