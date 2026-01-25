<p>Chennai: Breaking his silence on the impeachment notice against him by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india">I.N.D.I.A.</a> bloc MPs in Lok Sabha, Justice G R Swaminathan of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madras-high-court">Madras High Court</a> has said he believes that he has over four years of service and that he will not be “removed” from his job. </p><p>For the remainder of his term, Justice Swaminathan said, he hopes to excel in his profession by carrying Sanathana Dharma in his heart. The judge also lit a Deepam (lamp) atop a Deepathoon (ceremonial lamp pillar) at an event here on Saturday organized by the Dhara Foundation. </p><p>Justice Swaminathan lighting the lamp draws a parallel with his December 1 judgement in which he ordered that Deepam should be lit on the Deepathoon on the day of Karthigai Deepam festival atop the Lord Murugan Temple in Thiruparankundram in Madurai. However, the temple management refused to implement the order and lit the lamp at the Uchipillaiyar Temple following which the judge initiated contempt proceedings against the state government. </p>.Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to honour police officials for meritorious services.<p>“I believe I have four more years of service and I don’t think I will be removed from my job. In these years, I want to excel in my profession by carrying Sanatana Dharma in my heart. This event is giving me the confidence that I need,” Justice Swaminathan said, in a veiled reference to the impeachment notice submitted against him by over 100 MPs. </p><p>This is the first time that the judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has spoken, albeit indirectly, on the impeachment notice against him. On December 9, over 100 MPs from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc submitted an impeachment petition against Swaminathan for his order on the temple case, inviting criticism from BJP and other political parties. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on January 23 at a NDA rally, indirectly referred to the impeachment petition against justice Swaminathan, saying the DMK did not even spare the judiciary for protecting its vote bank on the issue. </p><p>Justice Swaminathan, who was named as the Assistant Solicitor General in the Madurai Bench in 2014, has been quite vocal about his association with Hindu Munnani, an outfit that claims to espouse the cause of Hindus in Tamil Nadu. Three years later, he was elevated as an additional judge in the Madurai bench and later made permanent. </p><p>The judge, known for his outspoken nature and quoting movies in his judgments, had invited criticism when he jailed YouTuber and whistleblower ‘Savukku’ Shankar in 2022 on charges of contempt of court. He also issued a contempt warning to advocate S Vanchinathan of Madurai in connection with his complaint to the Chief Justice of India, alleging caste bias and ideological misconduct. </p><p>Since 2017, Justice Swaminathan has authored several landmark judgments and even released a self-appraisal card. His banning unnecessary medical interventions on intersex infants and children in Tamil Nadu was lauded by many, apart from other judgements.</p>