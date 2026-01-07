<p>Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed the release and circulation of a book depicting Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench as a sympathiser of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for his verdict in the Thiruparankundram temple issue. The book was to be released at the annual book fair here on Thursday. </p><p>Justice Swaminathan ordered lighting of lamps on a stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hills on December 1, triggering a sharp response from many people. A division bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the judge’s orders. </p><p>The first bench of Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by P Naveenprasad of Anaikattu in Vellore district, seeking action against the publishers of the book. </p>.Tamil Nadu to set up Mangrove Conservation Centre in Pichavaram.<p>“On the face of it, the proposed release of the book, as titled and shown in the petition, is highly derogatory and abusive, crosses all limits, and needs to be dealt with firmly by the Court,” the bench said and ordered the police to ensure that the book is neither released nor circulated. </p><p>Noting that judgments can be criticised, personal attacks on judges, particularly through mocking visuals and language, could not be justified under the guise of free speech. </p><p>After the verdict, I.N.D.I.A. bloc MPs moved an impeachment notice against him in Lok Sabha. </p><p>The judge, known for his outspoken nature and quoting movies in his judgments, had invited criticism when he jailed YouTuber and whistleblower ‘Savukku’ Shankar in 2022 on charges of contempt of court. He also issued a contempt warning to advocate S Vanchinathan of Madurai in connection with his complaint to the Chief Justice of India, alleging caste bias and ideological misconduct.</p>