Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Deepam row: Madras High Court stays 'scandalous' book on Justice G R Swaminathan

Justice Swaminathan ordered lighting of lamps on a stone pillar atop the Thirupparankundram hills on December 1, triggering a sharp response from many people.
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 13:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsMadras High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us