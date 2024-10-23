Home
Denied 50 paise by post office, man gets Rs 15,000 as compensation

The district consumer commission directed the DoP to refund fifty paise to the complainant, pay Rs 10,000 as compensation for mental agony, unfair trade practice and deficiency in service.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:45 IST

