Departmental action taken against officers involved in Thoothukudi firing: TN Govt

After the police firing led to a major controversy, Yadav was shifted to Chennai and was later promoted as ADGP. In February this year, he was posted as ADGP (Idol Wing). As the then Opposition, the DMK was vociferous in demanding action against the officers and those behind the police firing that killed 13 civilians.

The Justice (retired) Aruna Jagadeesan Commission had recommended action against Yadav, DIG C Kapil Kumar, and P Mahendran, Thoothukudi SP, and 14 others for their “acts of commission and omission departmentally without prejudice to launching criminal action.”

“Departmental action has been taken against 17 police officers, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Kapil Kumar, and Mahendran among others. Besides, a criminal case has been filed against a sub-inspector and a head constable. Departmental action has been initiated against two more policemen, besides suspension of three policemen,” a government statement said.

It also added that departmental action has also been taken against the then Thoothukudi district collectors and three officials from the revenue department. However, the statement didn’t mention the nature of the action taken against the officers.

Sterlite Copper was closed a week after the anti-Sterlite protests turned violent on May 22, 2018, resulting in the death of 13 civilians in police firing. The then AIADMK government closed down the plant, forcing India to import copper from other countries like China.