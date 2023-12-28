DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away at 71 after prolonged illness

Vijayakanth, or Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.
The actor-turned-politician had tested Covid positive and was put on ventilator support. The hospital declared his demise in a medical bulletin.
He is the founder and president of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.
Vijayakanth before his political stint was an extremely successful actor, producer, and director known for movies like Sivappu Malli and Oomai Vizhigal.