Home
india
tamil nadu

DMDK founder Vijayakanth passes away at 71 after prolonged illness

The Tamil actor-turned-politician had been put on ventilator support.
Last Updated 28 December 2023, 03:47 IST

Vijayakanth, or Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness.

People also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief at the loss.

The actor-turned-politician had tested Covid positive and was put on ventilator support. The hospital declared his demise in a medical bulletin.

Hospital bulletin.

Credit: Special Arrangement

He is the founder and president of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

Vijayakanth before his political stint was an extremely successful actor, producer, and director known for movies like Sivappu Malli and Oomai Vizhigal.

(Published 28 December 2023, 03:47 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduDMDKVijayakanth

