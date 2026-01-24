<p>Chennai: Notwithstanding an intense three-cornered contest, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Saturday asserted that the DMK government led by him would return to power for a historic second consecutive term after the April-May assembly elections. Stalin’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> is pitted against a resurgent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the AIADMK and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). </p><p>Replying to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, which was boycotted by the AIADMK and BJP, said his government has put Tamil Nadu on the path of growth and development and claimed that other states in the country are looking up to Tamil Nadu due to the achievements of the Dravidian model of governance. </p><p>He also utilized the opportunity to take a swipe at Governor R N Ravi for walking out of the Assembly for the third time with reading the customary address, saying it was very fortunate that a Governor who is supposed to work for the development of a state is acting against it. </p>.'Governor is insulting the position': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises R N Ravi for not reading speech in Assembly.<p>“Staying true to myself and my conscience, I have worked hard in the last five years for the state. Looking at my hard work and the development in the last five years, the people of Tamil Nadu have decided that the Dravidian model of governance should continue for the next 5 years. We will be back,” he said to the thumping desks of MLAs in the House. </p><p>Stalin has set an ambitious target of winning 200 of the 234 constituencies in the assembly elections. The party believes the welfare schemes, especially the monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women, free bus travel, and the CM’s breakfast scheme, will help win a second term in power – no DMK chief minister has returned to power after completing a full five-year term. </p><p>Responding to the Governor's insistence that the National Anthem be played at the beginning of the customary address, Stalin said the tradition followed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly is playing of Tamil Thai Vaazhthu (State Anthem) at the beginning and National Anthem at the end of the address. </p><p>“We don’t need lessons on patriotism from others. We are patriotic Indians. All we want is that the Governor should act within the Constitution,” Stalin added. </p><p>In a rebuttal to the Governor's 13-point refusal to read the address, Stalin said Tamil Nadu achieved the highest economic growth rate of 11.19 per cent in the country. </p><p>“Tamil Nadu’s GDP has increased to Rs 17,23,698 crore. The per capita income in Tamil Nadu is Rs 3,58,000. This is 1.74 times higher than the national average,” he added.</p>