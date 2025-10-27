Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

DMK-led SPA opposes SIR, calls for all-party meeting on Nov 2

SPA accused BJP-led Centre of continuously engaging in actions that threaten the democratic principles.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 15:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 15:19 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKECspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us