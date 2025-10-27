Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's fresh diktat to BTC: Vacate premises within two years 

According to a source in the know of things, the CM, along with his legal adviser AS Ponnanna and Energy Minister KJ George, made a surprise visit to BTC on Sunday evening.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 18:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 18:09 IST
BengaluruSports NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahBangalore Turf Club

Follow us on :

Follow Us