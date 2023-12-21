DMK's K Ponmudy sentenced to 3-year imprisonment in DA case

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Ponmudy has been sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case filed in 2011.

Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on the minister and his wife.

The sentence has, however, been suspended for a month.

In a blow to the ruling DMK, the Madras High Court had on Tuesday convicted K Ponmudy in the DA case after setting aside a 2016 trial court order acquitting him.

After his conviction, he has been disqualified as an MLA and also lost his cabinet post.

Born as K Deivasigamani in 1950, K Ponmudy is one of the senior leaders of the ruling DMK and was placed fifth in the pecking order of the Cabinet led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

