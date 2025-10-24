<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) has summoned Tamil actors K Srikanth and Krishna Kumar for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged cocaine trafficking, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>The zonal office of ED has summoned Srikanth (46) on October 27, while Kumar has been asked to appear before the federal probe agency on October 28, they said.</p>.Karnataka High Court dismisses plea challenging MLA Veerendra's arrest in money laundering case.<p>The statements of the two actors will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe pertains to a cocaine trafficking case, which stemmed from an FIR lodged by Chennai Police in June, the officials said.</p>.<p>The two actors, who along with some others were arrested by police, obtained conditional bail from the Madras High Court in July.</p>.<p>The police also arrested a former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> functionary, T Prasad, in this case, who allegedly supplied cocaine to Srikanth and some others. </p>