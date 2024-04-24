JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Ex-faculty of Chennai's Kalakshetra Foundation arrested for sexual assault of two ex-students

Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a preliminary enquiry was conducted on the complaint of two women that Krishna sexually assaulted them when they were students of Kalakshetra during the period 1995-2007, an official release on Tuesday said.
Last Updated 24 April 2024, 06:09 IST

Follow Us

Chennai: A 51-year-old former faculty member of city-based Kalakshetra Foundation has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two ex-students, police said.

The arrested was identified as Sheehjith Krishna.

Based on the directions of the Madras High Court, a preliminary enquiry was conducted on the complaint of two women that Krishna sexually assaulted them when they were students of Kalakshetra during the period 1995-2007, an official release on Tuesday said.

A case was registered against Krishna at the Neelankarai All-Women Police Station and a team led by an inspector arrested him. The accused was later remanded to judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 April 2024, 06:09 IST)
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeChennaiCrime Against Womensexual assault

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT