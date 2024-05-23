Fire breaks out at ATC building in Chennai airport, no damage caused

Chennai: A fire erupted on the third floor of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) building at the airport here early on Thursday, but there was no damage, officials said.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit erupted in a place used to store old articles, Fire and Rescue Services officials said.

Fire tenders from Ashok Nagar and Guindy were pressed into service and the fire was doused quickly, they said.

Nobody was injured in the episode. Airport operations were not affected.