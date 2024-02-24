Forest team in Pollachi rescues baby elephant from canal, successfully reunites it with mother

Chennai: For the past few weeks, elephants from the Western Ghats, which have caused a lot of anxiety by venturing into in Kerala towns resulting in the death of two people, have been splitting the social media in two over the ramifications involved in managing human-animal conflicts. This morning though, all stood united and rooted for both men and animals when a video of the rescue of a baby elephant by foresters in Pollachi was posted on 'X' (formerly Twitter).

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu government, had posted on 'X' a series of video clips, which documented the rescue operation of the team led by IFS officer Ramasubramanian, field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

"Our hearts are melting with joy to see the elephant mother raising her trunk to thank our foresters after they rescued and united a very young baby elephant with the mother.

"The baby had slipped and fallen into a canal in Pollachi in Coimbatore district in Tamil Nadu. The mother tried hard to rescue the baby but the young one was unable to come out due to strong water flow. Kudos to the team for their exceptional efforts which led to the successful reunion even though the operation was fraught with risks…," Sahu posted.

She went on to credit the entire team involved in the operation.

"…Fabulous work by FD Ramasubramanian, DD B Teja, Pugalenthi FRO, Thilakar forester, Saravanan forest guard, Vellingiri forest guard, Murali, forest watcher, Balu APW, Nagaraj APW, Mahesh APW & Chinnathan forest guard," she wrote on 'X.'

Within an hour of posting, the videos managed to get over 10,000 views, with most commenting on how heartwarming it is to hear such news. At the time of publishing the report, the post saw 38,000 views.

But Sahu told PTI over the phone that when she posted the videos, she also wanted to highlight the dangers the foresters face on the job.

"It may look easy. But do you know that we lost a man in a similar rescue operation not so long ago? The life of a forester is very challenging," said Sahu.

Ramasubramanian said three years ago not only were they unable to rescue the baby elephant, but the forester who jumped in to save it also drowned along with the animal.

"The canal, which runs 48km along the border of Anamalai Tiger Reserve, connecting to Thirumurthy dam, is quite treacherous because there is a stretch of tunnel that spans almost 20km. When animals fall in, and if we do not rescue them before they enter the tunnel, they invariably die," added Ramasubramanian.