Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Former DMK leader Jaffer Sadiq remanded to judicial custody in ED case

The ED sought 15 days custody of Sadiq. The accused claimed ED officials forced him to name 3-4 influential persons to be arraigned in the case.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 16:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Chennai: A city court on Monday remanded sacked DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq to judicial custody till July 29 in a money laundering case registered against him by the ED.

Sadiq was produced before Principal Sessions Judge S Alli by the Enforcement Directorate. A Delhi court had earlier given him bail in a narcotics case. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in March this year for alleged drug smuggling.

The ED sought 15 days custody of Sadiq. The accused claimed ED officials forced him to name 3-4 influential persons to be arraigned in the case.

The judge, while remanding Sadiq to judicial custody till July 29, said the ED's plea for his custody will be taken up on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 16:12 IST
India NewsTamil NaduEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT