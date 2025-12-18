Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai arrested in Tiruppur during protest
The protest was linked to an incident on December 16, when residents of Iduvai attempted to stop garbage trucks operated by the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation from dumping waste in their locality.
திருப்பூர் மாவட்டம் இடுவாய் கிராமத்தில், பொதுமக்கள் விருப்பத்திற்கு எதிராக குப்பைக்கிடங்கு அமைக்கும் பணியை நிறுத்தக் கோரி, பொதுமக்களோடு இணைந்து ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் நடத்த, திமுக அரசு அனுமதி மறுத்ததோடு மட்டுமல்லாமல், @BJP4Tamilnadu திருப்பூர் வடக்கு மாவட்டத் தலைவர் திரு @Kcmb_srinivasan… pic.twitter.com/WZVx41fqcS