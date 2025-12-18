Menu
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai arrested in Tiruppur during protest

The protest was linked to an incident on December 16, when residents of Iduvai attempted to stop garbage trucks operated by the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation from dumping waste in their locality.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 14:46 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 14:46 IST
