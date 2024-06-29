Home
Four workers killed in explosion at Tamil Nadu fireworks unit

The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 June 2024, 07:00 IST
Virudhunagar: Four workers were killed and another person was injured on Saturday following an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit near here, police said.

The workers were killed on the spot and the cause for the explosion and blaze is suspected to be mishandling the chemical ingredients, the raw materials, that go into the making of firecrackers, a senior district police official said.

Another person who was in the vicinity was injured and buildings --rooms earmarked for specific tasks involved in manufacturing processes-- have suffered damage, he added.

Published 29 June 2024, 07:00 IST
