Girl sexually harassed at NIT Trichy: students blame of warden of victim-shaming

Chennai: Hundreds of students at the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli held a night-long protest on Thursday seeking “strict action” against the hostel warden who allegedly “victim-shamed” a woman student after she was sexually harassed by an electrician.

The electrician, who was hired on a contract basis, came to the room of the student on Thursday morning to fix the wi-fi connection and is alleged to have stripped before her and masturbated. The survivor, who is said to have clicked pictures of the offender before he managed to escape, raised an alarm immediately following which other students came to her support.