Girl sexually harassed at NIT Trichy: students blame of warden of victim-shaming

Chennai: Hundreds of students at the prestigious National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli held a night-long protest on Thursday seeking “strict action” against the hostel warden who allegedly “victim-shamed” a woman student after she was sexually harassed by an electrician.
The electrician, who was hired on a contract basis, came to the room of the student on Thursday morning to fix the wi-fi connection and is alleged to have stripped before her and masturbated. The survivor, who is said to have clicked pictures of the offender before he managed to escape, raised an alarm immediately following which other students came to her support.
While the electrician was arrested and sent to judicial custody by Tiruchirapalli police based on a complaint filed by the student, it is alleged that the hostel warden shamed the victim.
“The warden commented on the survivor’s choice of dress and appeared to blame her for the incident,” a student said, adding that the survivor was also asked by the warden not to make it a “big issue.”
Peeved at the warden’s attitude, the students held a night-long protest, including outside the director’s residence, against the institute’s management and demanded an immediate apology besides enhanced security measures for girls inside the hostel premises.
The unrelenting students called off their protest on Friday morning only after Trichy Superintendent of Police (SP) V Varunkumar gave an assurance that he will take their demands to the NIT management and ensure that they are fulfilled.
Varunkumar said the students’ protest was against the warden who indulged in “victim-shaming” of the girl who was sexually harassed by the electrician. “We have told the institute about the victim-shaming. We also told the institute that the management should listen to students in times of distress and help them handle the situation rather than blaming them,” the police officer said.
He also said a lapse has been noticed by the agency which provides security to the girl’s hostel. “There was a clear lapse, and students complained that a CCTV camera was not working. We have told the institute to repair it immediately,” the SP said.
The Trichy district police has also deputed a team of women police officers to talk to the women students staying in the hostel and listen to their grievances.
