<p>Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday launched a frontal attack against Governor R N Ravi for his reported remarks that Tamil Nadu was a state that harbours “extremist mindset”, saying it has become a habit for the latter to keep branding people who don’t support the BJP electorally as extremists. </p><p>Stalin alleged that the Governor continues to praise the BJP government that has failed to prevent people from being killed in terrorist attacks in places like Delhi, but cannot stop criticising the DMK government on a regular basis. </p><p>The Chief Minister’s attack on the Governor comes days after the Supreme Court’s opinion on the Presidential Reference on the powers of Governors. It also comes at a time when the Governor told a television channel that some elements continue to harbour extremist mindset in Tamil Nadu and criticised the way “English was being promoted” rather than Tamil. </p><p>He also utilised the opportunity to tear into Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his comments that a metro network will be built in Coimbatore if the AIADMK was voted to power. </p><p>“By such statements, the AIADMK-BJP alliance is making a confession that the Centre was not granting permission to build metro networks in Tamil Nadu only because the DMK was in power. As if this is not enough, they appointed someone who hates Tamil Nadu as the Governor,” Stalin said. </p>.'I'm ready to meet you with my team': TN CM Stalin writes to PM Modi regarding Coimbatore, Madurai metro projects.<p>In his speech at a government event in Erode, Stalin said the Governor has alleged that there were law-and-order problems in Tamil Nadu where extremist tendencies prevail. </p><p>“Was it not under the BJP’s Union government that the terrorist attack took place in Pahalgam, in which innocent tourists were killed? Was it not under the BJP’s Union government that a bomb blast occurred near the Red Fort in Delhi, where many people lost their lives? Is it not under BJP rule that Manipur is burning even today?” he asked. </p><p>“His arrogance must be curbed. In all such difficult situations, it is Tamil Nadu that shows its patriotism and provides large financial assistance to our soldiers. The Governor’s speech, which portrays such Tamils as anti‑nationals, deserves strong condemnation. He talks as if everyone who does not vote for the BJP is a terrorist,” Stalin added.</p><p>Responding to the Governor’s recent remarks on English-medium education, Stalin sought to know why the Governor gets irritated with the students in Tamil Nadu studying English. “He is not here to teach. We have secured a doctorate in running the state.”</p>