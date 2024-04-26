Heatwave to continue till May 4 in Tamil Nadu; govt sets up water points

Chennai: Heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday with many places sizzling between 38 to 41 degrees Celsius, even as the MeT department warned that similar conditions are likely to continue till April 30. Independent weather bloggers said the heat wave will intensify to its peak between May 1 and May 4 in interior parts of north Tamil Nadu.

Vellore in north Tamil Nadu and Karur in western Tamil Nadu recorded the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Madurai was 39 degrees Celsius, Dharmapuri (38), Chennai (36), and Thoothukudi (33), causing severe inconvenience to people.