IIT-M develops 3D-printed face implants for patients with Black Fungus

About 50 3D-printed implants have already been done on patients from economically-weaker sections. The researchers are also identifying patients who cannot afford expensive implants and to ensure that they get these implants free of cost under a campaign called #Right2Face.

The development is particularly significant as reports suggest that about 60,000 Indians have been found to be living with Black Fungus post-Covid-19 pandemic. The fungus which causes Mucormycosis normally invades tissues of the face causing necrosis and disfigurement and even leading to patients losing their nose, eyes, or even their entire face in severe cases.

Under the new technology, custom implants that will suit the patient perfectly are printed from medical-grade titanium through an indigenously-built laser powder bed facility at the IIT-M campus after converting the patient’s MRI/CT data into printable CAD format.

“The #Right2Face initiative aims to help poor and needy patients with patient-specific custom maxillofacial implants to treat black fungus patients,” Dr Murugaiyan Amirthalingam, Associate Professor, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, IIT-M said.

IIT-M has been the pioneer in 3D printing technology with a start-up incubated by the institute coming up with sustainable housing solutions that are both cost and time effective.

Amirthalingam said 3D printing has already emerged as a viable and cost effective, net shape manufacturing process for low volume production of complex body implants with specific custom-made designs.

“Extensive research activities are already being carried out in IIT Madras to commercialise this technology for printing patient-specific implants in stainless steel, Ti-6Al-4V and Co-Cr-Mo alloys,” he added.

Dr Karthik Balaji, CEO, ZorioX Innovation labs, said a lot of facial bones of the patients are removed to save their lives and these patients are confined to their homes due to their facial deformity. “This initiative will help these needy patients in association with the oral and maxillofacial surgeons to restore the faces and give them back their smile,” he added.