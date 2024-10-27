Home
In rare departure, Udhayanidhi extends Diwali greetings, BJP ridicules DMK leader

DMK leaders including its late president and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi have not greeted people on Deepavali, in line with their rationalistic beliefs.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:25 IST

Published 27 October 2024, 10:25 IST
